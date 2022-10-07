Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Decreased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,529 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.65. 66,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,949. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.66. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.