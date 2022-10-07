Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 3.9% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 158,756 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.72. 47,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,233,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

