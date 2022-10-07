Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 114714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SCRYY shares. HSBC downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut their price target on Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Scor Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scor Se will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

