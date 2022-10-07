Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.32

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 114714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have commented on SCRYY shares. HSBC downgraded Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut their price target on Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Scor from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.
Scor Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.25.
Scor Company Profile
SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.
Further Reading
