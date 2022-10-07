Scotiabank Analysts Give Empire (TSE:EMP.A) a C$43.50 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$43.50 price objective on Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMP.A. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Empire from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Empire from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.61.

Empire Price Performance

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$33.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.90. Empire has a 12 month low of C$33.66 and a 12 month high of C$46.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$37.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.16.

Empire Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

In other news, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 9,700 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$35.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,191.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,099,404.22. In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent bought 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$35.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,875.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,231.44. Also, Director Michael Bennett Medline bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$348,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,344 shares in the company, valued at C$3,099,404.22.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

