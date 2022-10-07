Scotiabank Increases Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Price Target to C$93.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$81.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.35.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $59.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. Dollarama has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $64.21.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.