ScPrime (SCP) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $8.84 million and $3,336.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ScPrime has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004210 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,546,064 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @scprimecloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is https://reddit.com/r/scprime and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime (SCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate SCP through the process of mining. ScPrime has a current supply of 46,313,031 with 44,537,319.845 in circulation. The last known price of ScPrime is 0.20030291 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9,102.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scpri.me.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

