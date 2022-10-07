SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX – Get Rating) were down 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11). Approximately 126,182 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,187,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.25 ($0.11).

SDX Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark Reid acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,041.57).

About SDX Energy

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has 50% working interest in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and 75% working interest in four exploration permits consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, and Moulay Bouchta Ouest concessions situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

Featured Stories

