Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

NYSE:MS opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.56. The company has a market cap of $139.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 45,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

