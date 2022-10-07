Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading Up 2.4%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 5,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 625,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $908.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $335.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

