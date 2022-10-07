SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Now Covered by Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on S. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Stock Down 0.0 %

S stock opened at $27.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 107.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $102.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $56,576.55. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,283.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock valued at $512,228. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,110,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,909,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145,054 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth $184,096,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.