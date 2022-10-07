Sepio Capital LP Has $3.29 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 241,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,234,000 after acquiring an additional 64,357 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,473,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 311,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,396,993. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

