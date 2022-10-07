Sepio Capital LP Has $3.47 Million Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,711,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,592,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 1.0 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,535. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

