Sepio Capital LP Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

CCI stock traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.75. 36,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,352. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.33 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

