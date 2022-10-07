Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 203,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 8.48% of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDX. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 319.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IDX stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $19.30. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,427. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Company Profile

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

