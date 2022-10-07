Sepio Capital LP Purchases 339,684 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 415.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,684 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its position in shares of Coupang by 28.8% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 36.7% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Coupang by 1.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 185,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 1.9% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 310,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 136.7% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of CPNG traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 465,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,209,759. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Coupang from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

