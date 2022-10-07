Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 143,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,000. Sepio Capital LP owned 3.45% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NORW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NORW stock remained flat at $22.99 during trading hours on Friday. 1,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,183. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01.

