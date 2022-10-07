Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:D traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 62,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.82 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.42.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

