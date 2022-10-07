Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,969 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.3% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,277.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $745,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,214 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 392,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.18. 396,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,148,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04.

