Sepio Capital LP Sells 274 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,252,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 40,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.78. 137,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,106,483. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.33.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

