ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 3.9% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW traded down $11.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $406.84. 6,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $445.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 459.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $367.71 and a 12 month high of $707.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.86, for a total value of $3,074,676.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

