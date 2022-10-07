Shardus (ULT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $6.44 Million

Shardus (ULT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Shardus token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shardus has a market capitalization of $6.44 million and $22,357.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Shardus has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shardus Profile

Shardus is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 tokens. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Shardus is medium.com/@shardus. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @shardusledger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shardus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shardus (ULT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shardus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shardus is 0.19663193 USD and is down -21.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $1,699.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shardus.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.

