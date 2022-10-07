Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $315,510.25

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] token can currently be bought for approximately $14.65 or 0.00075003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $315,510.25 and $385,958.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Token Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] launched on April 7th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,543 tokens. The official message board for Sheesha Finance [ERC20] is sheeshafinance-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sheesha Finance [ERC20] is https://reddit.com/r/sheeshafinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sheesha Finance [ERC20] is sheeshafinance.io. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @sheeshafinance_.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a current supply of 100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] is 14.89017192 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $310,794.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sheeshafinance.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

