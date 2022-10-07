Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Trading Up 1.5%

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.63 and last traded at $52.45. Approximately 31,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,730,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $199.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.87.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

