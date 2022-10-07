Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,006,050,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $228,638,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $197.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

