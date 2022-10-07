Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of Shift Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.21.

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $0.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $223.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.03 million. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 420.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,545,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 147,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after buying an additional 347,509 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,972,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 126,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 854,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

