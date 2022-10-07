Shih Tzu (SHIH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8,348.00

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Shih Tzu has a market cap of $767,468.69 and approximately $8,348.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shih Tzu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shih Tzu has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu’s launch date was April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @shihtzutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shih Tzu is shihtzu.co. Shih Tzu’s official message board is shih-tzu.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih Tzu (SHIH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shih Tzu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Shih Tzu is 0 USD and is down -4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,031.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://shihtzu.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

