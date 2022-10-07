Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Shares Down 4.4%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 13,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Silver Elephant Mining Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.
Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile
Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project, including seven mining areas covering an area of approximately 3,560 hectares of contiguous areas located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.
