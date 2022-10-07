Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 2,006 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Silver Spike Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Silver Spike Investment Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

Silver Spike Investment ( NASDAQ:SSIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Silver Spike Investment Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,462,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Spike Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,365,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Investment during the first quarter valued at about $4,750,000. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

