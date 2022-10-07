Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 30.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Simmons First National by 10.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 60.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simmons First National Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

Simmons First National Profile

(Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

