Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Shares Down 1.6%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Rating) was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67. Approximately 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 4,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

Singapore Exchange Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.00.

About Singapore Exchange



Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

