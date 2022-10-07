Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN) Trading Up 0.3%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BLCN – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.48. Approximately 41,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 41,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.98.
