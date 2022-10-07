SkyBridger (SKBR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $36,653.00

SkyBridger (SKBR) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. SkyBridger has a market capitalization of $2,935.17 and approximately $36,653.00 worth of SkyBridger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkyBridger token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SkyBridger has traded 73.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

SkyBridger Token Profile

SkyBridger’s genesis date was April 9th, 2022. SkyBridger’s official website is skybridger.io. SkyBridger’s official Twitter account is @skybridger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SkyBridger

According to CryptoCompare, “SkyBridger (SKBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SkyBridger has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SkyBridger is 0.0007343 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://skybridger.io/.”

