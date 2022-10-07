SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 188 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $552,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $335.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $7,178,020. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

