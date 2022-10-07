SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 322,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,638,000 after buying an additional 283,759 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

GIGB opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.76 and a 52 week high of $55.09.

