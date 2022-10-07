SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,878,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,105,000 after buying an additional 1,145,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,752,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,869,000 after acquiring an additional 243,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,493,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,608,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 5,759,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,740,000 after buying an additional 407,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 70.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,284,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NYSE NYCB opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $377.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.