SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $144,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 111.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 31.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at $91,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WIT stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.30 to $4.70 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wipro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

