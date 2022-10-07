SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 266 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 195,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 451,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 52,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59. The company has a market capitalization of $149.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,999,311.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $3,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares in the company, valued at $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

