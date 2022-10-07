SkyOak Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,885 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Gritstone bio worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,578,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 101,960 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,985,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,301,000 after buying an additional 1,213,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gritstone bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Gritstone bio Price Performance

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $14.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 59.91% and a negative net margin of 634.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapies against multiple cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

