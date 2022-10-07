SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Up to $17.69

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $18.42. SkyWest shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 2,621 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on SkyWest from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on SkyWest from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

SkyWest Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $871.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $799.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.24 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.80%. SkyWest’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 7,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $192,006.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SkyWest

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SkyWest by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SkyWest by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,338,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,320,000 after purchasing an additional 989,747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in SkyWest by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

