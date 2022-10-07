SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.137 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 19th.

SLR Investment has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. SLR Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 100.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SLR Investment to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

SLR Investment Price Performance

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $708.72 million, a P/E ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SLRC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on SLR Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on SLR Investment from $19.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the first quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SLR Investment by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 32.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

