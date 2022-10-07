SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.04.

CWYUF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CWYUF opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:CWYUF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 156.63% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $155.38 million for the quarter.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

