Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,451.00

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,451 ($29.62) and last traded at GBX 2,452 ($29.63), with a volume of 78388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,543 ($30.73).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,490 ($42.17) to GBX 3,655 ($44.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The company has a market capitalization of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 797.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,879.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,012.34.

Smurfit Kappa Group Cuts Dividend

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of €0.32 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

(Get Rating)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.