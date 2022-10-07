Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $26.74

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 52780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.17.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMFKY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.92) to €48.00 ($48.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Smurfit Kappa Group from €40.80 ($41.63) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91.
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
