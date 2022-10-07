Societe Generale Cuts H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Price Target to SEK 91

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Societe Generale from SEK 106 to SEK 91 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Societe Generale currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 125 to SEK 100 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 85 in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 125 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.11.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $1.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.24. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.42.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

