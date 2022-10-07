Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $9.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after acquiring an additional 10,829,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 165.90%. The company’s revenue was up 294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

