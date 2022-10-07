S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $304.03

Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $304.03 and last traded at $304.03, with a volume of 47266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $316.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.71.

S&P Global Trading Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $356.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 273.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

