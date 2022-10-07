Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

GHIXU remained flat at $9.81 during trading on Friday. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.