Spartan Fund Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,400 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,319,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,785,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,396,000 after acquiring an additional 987,230 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CZR stock traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $37.03. 121,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,537. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $118.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caesars Entertainment Profile

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.12.

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.