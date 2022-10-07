Spartan Fund Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lowered its position in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,036 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Jiya Acquisition worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jiya Acquisition by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Jiya Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Jiya Acquisition by 312.9% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 639,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 484,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Jiya Acquisition by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,003,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Jiya Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ JYAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.00. 15,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,176. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $10.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Jiya Acquisition Company Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

