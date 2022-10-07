Spartan Fund Management Inc. Makes New $106,000 Investment in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Valaris by 34.6% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Valaris in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Valaris in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Valaris during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $147,895.13. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAL stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $58.06. 10,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,414. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 1.31. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.09%.

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

